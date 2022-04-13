Romania’s former PM Dancila elected president of new political party NOI

Romania's former PM Dancila elected president of new political party NOI. Viorica Dancila, a former prime minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was elected president of the new Nation People Together Party (NOI) on Tuesday evening, April 12. As the sole candidate for this position, she received 247 votes in favour and only two against, local