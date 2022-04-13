Green NGO urges Romanian President to block bill allegedly endangering protected areas

Green NGO urges Romanian President to block bill allegedly endangering protected areas. Agent Green, a Romanian NGO with a focus on the environment, issued on Tuesday, April 12, an "ultimatum" to President Klaus Iohannis in connection with the Protected Areas Amendment Act, which the NGO claims is anti-European and unconstitutional, News.ro reported. The organization claims that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]