Green NGO urges Romanian President to block bill allegedly endangering protected areas
Apr 13, 2022
Green NGO urges Romanian President to block bill allegedly endangering protected areas.
Agent Green, a Romanian NGO with a focus on the environment, issued on Tuesday, April 12, an "ultimatum" to President Klaus Iohannis in connection with the Protected Areas Amendment Act, which the NGO claims is anti-European and unconstitutional, News.ro reported. The organization claims that (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]