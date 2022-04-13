Owners of Romanian DIY retailer Dedeman buy one-third of pharmacy chain Tei

Owners of Romanian DIY retailer Dedeman buy one-third of pharmacy chain Tei. Tei Group, a major player in the Romanian pharmaceutical retail and Pavăl Holding, the investment vehicle controlled by Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl - founders of Dedeman DIY stores, announced the conclusion of a partnership under which Pavăl Holding takes over a 30% package of Tei Pharmacy and Bebe (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]