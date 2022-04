Romania's inflation rises above expectations to 10.2% in March

Romania's inflation rises above expectations to 10.2% in March. Consumer prices increased by 1.8% in March, dragged up by a 2.54% advance in the food prices. The annual inflation rate advanced to 10.2% YoY compared to 8.5% YoY in February, the statistics office INS announced. The advance was steeper than expected, even if the National Bank of Romania (BNR) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]