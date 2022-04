Art Safari 2022: Five exhibitions to open next month in Bucharest

Art Safari 2022: Five exhibitions to open next month in Bucharest. The ninth edition of Art Safari opens on May 12 at Dacia-Romania Palace (opening photo), in Bucharest’s Old Town. The event will present exhibitions showcasing the work of Theodor Aman, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Reuven Rubin, Irina Dragomir and Barbara Klemm. The central pavilion Picasso, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]