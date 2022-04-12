Neversea 2022: Alesso, Azteck, Nicky Romero, Parov Stelar join lineup of festival in Romania

Neversea 2022: Alesso, Azteck, Nicky Romero, Parov Stelar join lineup of festival in Romania. Alesso, Azteck, Brennan Heart, KSHMR, Nicky Romero, Parov Stelar and Quintino are among the artists set to perform at this year’s edition of Neversea. The festival is set to take place between July 7 and July 10 on a beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian Black Sea coast. The new wave of artists (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]