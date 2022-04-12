Anonymous: Who are the shadowy cyber warriors who have declared war on Putin’s Russia?



Anonymous: Who are the shadowy cyber warriors who have declared war on Putin’s Russia?.

Guest writer Grégoire Vigroux looks into the history of Anonymous as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a resurgence in hacktivism and cybermilitancy. Anonymous has infiltrated Russia’s public television networks. On Twitter, the movement also launched a website, Behind Enemy Lines, that (...)