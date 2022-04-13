eToro: International conflict surges to top of DIY investor risk list in Romania

eToro: International conflict surges to top of DIY investor risk list in Romania. 57% of Romanian DIY investors say international conflict poses the biggest external risk to investments, up from 24% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The majority of Romanians surveyed remain confident in their portfolios (79%), however, 55% are repositioning in light of these risks. Home is (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]