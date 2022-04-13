Veeam: Every day should be World Backup Day; Nearly 9 of 10 EMEA organizations face growing data availability and protection chasm



CXO research from Veeam has found that 86% of EMEA organizations have a protection gap between how much data they can afford to lose and how often IT systems are protected. This has risen by 14% in the past 12 months and indicates that while the criticality of data continues... The post Veeam: (...)