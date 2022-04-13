Daniel Dines (UiPath) acquires a 9.57% stake in RodBun through his investment vehicle Ice Vulcan Properties Ltd

Daniel Dines (UiPath) acquires a 9.57% stake in RodBun through his investment vehicle Ice Vulcan Properties Ltd. Daniel Dines (UiPath) acquires, through his investment vehicle Ice Vulcan Properties Ltd, a 9.57% stake in Rodbun Grup S.A., one of the most important players in the Romanian agriculture sector. An additional stake of 0.23% of RodBun’s shares was acquired by Ionut Sas, VP of Tax for the UiPath (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]