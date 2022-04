Globalworth appoints Stamatis Sapkas as Group Chief Financial Officer

Globalworth appoints Stamatis Sapkas as Group Chief Financial Officer. Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), announces the appointment of Stamatis Sapkas (photo) as Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1st May 2022. Stamatis will succeed Andreas Papadopoulos, who will step down as CFO, following the announcement (...)