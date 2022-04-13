Belgium’s PM De Croo, PM Ciuca and President Iohannis visit the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base: NATO, defensive alliance ready to defend member states territory

Belgium’s PM De Croo, PM Ciuca and President Iohannis visit the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base: NATO, defensive alliance ready to defend member states territory. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday in Romania that NATO is a defensive alliance which member states are ready to defend their territory in the event of an attack, adding that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was an assault on the core values of the EU and... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]