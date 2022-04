Romania Raises RON579M Selling Bonds At 6.68% Yield

Romania's Finance Ministry reopened a bond issue due in July 2029 and raised RON579.4 million from banks on Thursday, above the planned level of RON300 million, at an annual yield of 6.68%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]