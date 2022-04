Penny Net Profit Surges 44.8% YoY To RON123M In 2021

Penny Net Profit Surges 44.8% YoY To RON123M In 2021. German-owned discount store chain Penny on Thursday said it ended 2021 with a turnover of RON5.39 billion, up 14% from 2020, and a net profit of RON123 million, up 44.8% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]