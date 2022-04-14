PM Ciuca welcomes World Bank Group President Malpass to unveil Romanian government’s vision for integrated approach to investment

PM Ciuca welcomes World Bank Group President Malpass to unveil Romanian government’s vision for integrated approach to investment. On Thursday at the Government House, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met World Bank Group President David Malpass to unveil the Romanian government’s vision for an integrated approach to investment on European money and national funds along with other international financial instruments. According (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]