India's IT group YASH expands to Romania

India's IT group YASH expands to Romania. YASH Technologies, an Indian provider of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, with 8,000 employees, 40 campuses on all continents, and more than 50 technology centres and more than 70 customers in the Top Fortune 500, launched operations in Romania, Profit.ro reported. It is one of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]