New bill gives Romanian intelligence services bigger role in approving FDI from non-EU countries
Apr 15, 2022
New bill gives Romanian intelligence services bigger role in approving FDI from non-EU countries.
The Romanian Government on April 14 approved an emergency ordinance (OUG) regulating foreign investments carried out by entities resident in non-EU states such as Russia, China, the USA, and Great Britain. The ordinance provides for a verification process for investments of over EUR 2 mln in (...)
