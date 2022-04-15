InteRo Property Development will invest in two new premium residential projects in Northern Bucharest

InteRo Property Development will invest in two new premium residential projects in Northern Bucharest. The development value of the new residential projects is EUR 54 million Both projects will be featured on InteRoVerse, the showcase of all InteRo real estate properties on Bright Spaces InteRo Property Development, owned by the Canadian Topolinski investors family, plans a combined EUR (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]