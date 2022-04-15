Bonapp.eco, the app offering savings of 40-80% on food, expands to Cluj-Napoca

Bonapp.eco, the app offering savings of 40-80% on food, expands to Cluj-Napoca. Since its launch in Bucharest, five months ago, bonapp.eco’s mobile app has been downloaded by over 30,000 users and generated sales of 4,000 boxes. Romanian startup bonapp.eco has affiliated over 150 commercial partners in Bucharest and 30 in Cluj-Napoca. By December 2022, the company intends (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]