Szijjarto Peter in Cluj-Napoca: Our interest in Hungary is to have the best possible collaboration with Romania



Szijjarto Peter in Cluj-Napoca: Our interest in Hungary is to have the best possible collaboration with Romania.

Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Szijjarto Peter, said in Cluj-Napoca on Thursday that his country’s interest is to have the best possible collaboration with Romania. “Our interest in Hungary is to have the best possible collaboration with Romania and to build this (...)