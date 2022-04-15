EUR 28 mln investments for new passenger terminal at Maramures airport in Romania

EUR 28 mln investments for new passenger terminal at Maramures airport in Romania. Maramures International Airport in the northwest part of Romania will have a new passenger terminal after the County Council submitted an application for funding for this purpose through the EU-funded Large Infrastructure Operational Program (LIOP). The terminal will have a capacity of 450 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]