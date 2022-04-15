All buildings in the Forte Partners portfolio are 100% powered by electricity from renewable sources



The Millo Offices, Tandem and U • Center office buildings (phase 1 completed and fully leased and phase 2 under construction, to be completed in Q3 2023) are supplied with 100% green electricity from renewable sources. Entirely powering the projects developed by Forte Partners with electricity (...)