Artists from six European countries will perform at Europavox Festival Bucharest in May



Artists from six European countries will perform at Europavox Festival Bucharest in May.

Artists from six European countries will perform at the first edition of Europavox Festival Bucharest, set to take place at Control Club on May 4-5. The highly acclaimed Swiss-born artist Sophie Hunger, British art-rockers Snapped Ankles, together with emerging European artists Emilie Zoé, (...)