Romania enacts Financial Literacy Day to increase financial education

Romania enacts Financial Literacy Day to increase financial education. Romania will have a Financial Literacy Day, which will be celebrated on April 11, after President Iohannis enacted a law in this regard. This law comes to address the need for more financial education in Romania, which is last in the European Union and among the last in the world in terms of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]