April 15, 2022

Techtalk with Marius Istrate about managing the people hyper-growth of UiPath
“Expect things to happen where you have a complete blind spot, where you don't expect them to happen.” - Marius Istrate, Investor, Growth Advisor & Venture Partner, ex-Chief People Officer at UiPath Marius Istrate was Chief People Officer at UiPath between 2017 - 2020, setting up and running (...)

Prime Minister assures no danger of edible oil supplies needed for consumption to run short Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday in eastern Buzau that processors are sufficiently stocked with sunflower and that there is no danger that the population’s oil consumption needs are not met. “Last week I met with farmers and agri-food processors, and today I wanted to visit one of (...)

President Iohannis, PM Ciuca congratulate the Jewish community in Romania and Jews around the world on the occasion of the holiday of Pesach The Pesah holiday invites us, every year, to reflect on the significance of the Jewish people’s path towards freedom, through faith President Klaus Iohannis on Friday, on the occasion of the Pesah holiday, congratulated the leadership and members of the Federation of the Jewish Communities in (...)

BNR: Labor market uncertainties significantly heightened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and international response sanctions Labor market uncertainties and risks are significantly heightened in the near future by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions ordered in response, which are likely to exacerbate the energy crisis and disruptions in supply and production chains, and push up prices for other (...)

PM Ciuca: Danube River suspension bridge to be opened to traffic in December this year Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday after a visit to the site of the Danube River suspension bridge linking Braila to Smardan (eastern Romania) that the building consortium and the contracting authority have offered guarantees that the bridge will be opened to traffic in December this (...)

European Commissioner Valean: Bucharest needs to raise its comfort and prosperity level to match that of other European capitals Bucharest needs to raise its comfort and prosperity level to match that of other European capitals, and on the transport side, an integrated approach of infrastructure, mobility and logistics needs is absolutely necessary, the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, declared on (...)

HealthMin Rafila: We have first draft of national strategy to combat cancer The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, stated, on Friday, in southern Craiova, that there is a first draft for a national strategy to combat cancer, which was launched two months ago and within which a register of patients affected by cancer could be accomplished, as none exists at this (...)

Culture Minister Romascanu urges Romanians to go to the theatre, cinema or museums on World Art Day The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, urges Romanians to celebrate World Art Day by going to the theatre, cinema or museums, to admire the legacy left behind by artists. “Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has plunged many cultural institutions into uncertainty and chaos over the past two (...)

 


