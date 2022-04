Deloitte Romania Assisted Romgaz In Contracting EUR325M Loan To Buy Exxon's Stake In Neptun Deep Project

Deloitte Romania assisted Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) in obtaining the EUR325 million loan facility from lender Raiffeisen Bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]