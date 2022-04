Romanian PM says Braila bridge over Danube will open in December

Romanian PM says Braila bridge over Danube will open in December. Romania’s prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, April 15, that the bridge over the Danube in the eastern city of Braila, one of Romania’s largest and most complex infrastructure projects, will be completed in December this year. He made the statement at the end of a visit to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]