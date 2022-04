Romania suspends all MiG-21 LanceR flights

Romania suspends all MiG-21 LanceR flights. Romania has suspended all MiG-21 LanceR flight operations as of Friday, April 15, due to the “considerably high rate of accidents” involving these fighter jets. According to the Ministry of Defence (MApN), the decision was taken by order of the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]