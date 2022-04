Hidroelectrica’s Valuation Reaches EUR10B

Hidroelectrica’s Valuation Reaches EUR10B. Romania’s largest electricity producer and the largest state-owned company is valued at RON50 billion (EUR10 billion) by the minority shareholder Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) in its latest valuation report (March) published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]