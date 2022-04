Gral Medical Targets EUR50M Turnover In 2022

Gral Medical Targets EUR50M Turnover In 2022. Gral Medical Group, held by entrepreneur Robert Serban, plans to open a new oncology hospital in Prahova County, as well as new laboratories, and the total investment budget for 2022 stands at EUR10-15 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]