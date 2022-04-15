President Iohannis, PM Ciuca congratulate the Jewish community in Romania and Jews around the world on the occasion of the holiday of Pesach



The Pesah holiday invites us, every year, to reflect on the significance of the Jewish people’s path towards freedom, through faith President Klaus Iohannis on Friday, on the occasion of the Pesah holiday, congratulated the leadership and members of the Federation of the Jewish Communities in (...)