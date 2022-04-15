BNR: Labor market uncertainties significantly heightened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and international response sanctions

BNR: Labor market uncertainties significantly heightened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and international response sanctions. Labor market uncertainties and risks are significantly heightened in the near future by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions ordered in response, which are likely to exacerbate the energy crisis and disruptions in supply and production chains, and push up prices for other (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]