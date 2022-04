Idea::Bank's Integration Into Banca Transilvania Group To Be Finalized On June 13, 2022

Banca Transilvania (BT.RO), the largest bank in Romania by assets, will be finalizing the integration of Idea Bank into Banca Transilvania financial group on June 13, 2022, almost one year since the signing of the purchase agreement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]