Coindu Romania Set To Hire 50 People At Its Plant In Arad

Coindu Romania Set To Hire 50 People At Its Plant In Arad. Car parts manufacturer Coindu Romania, part of Portuguese Coindu Group, currently has 50 job openings at its factory in the locality of Curtici (Arad County), in line with data on the website of the local employment agency in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]