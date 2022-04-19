IMF downwardly revises its 2022 estimates for the growth of the Romanian economy to 2.2 %



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has significantly revised its estimates for the growth of the Romanian economy this year, from 4.8% last autumn to 2.2% in its latest “World Economic Outlook” report published on Tuesday. According to the new IMF forecasts, the Romanian economy will slow down (...)