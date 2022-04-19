 
April 19, 2022

Disciplinary investigations to look into Romania’s controversial promotion at New York Travel Show
Apr 19, 2022

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Constantin-Daniel Cadariu has announced disciplinary investigations at the Tourism Directorate General and suspended the participation in international trade fairs of persons appointed by the ministry who were part of a delegation in charge with (...)

Colliers: Romania's Real Estate Investment Market May Exceed EUR1B In 2022 The high activity levels seen on the local real estate investments market at the start of 2022 indicate that the total investment volumes in Romania could exceed EUR1 billion in 2022, according to representatives of real estate consulting firm (...)

Romania's Antitrust Body Looks Into Maurer Group's Acquisition By Revetas Capital Romania's competition authority said on Wednesday (April 20) that it was looking into the takeover of local real estate group Maurer by investment fund Revetas Capital.

Dincu: Support that Romania gives to Ukraine is only humanitarian, not military, with weapons The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, declared on Wednesday in Cluj that, at least for the time being, the support that Romania gives to Ukraine is only humanitarian, not military, with weapons. “We are not talking about weapons at the moment. As the prime minister said yesterday in (...)

Dacia Produced The 10 Millionth Vehicle Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia’s assembly plant in Mioveni (southern Romania) has produced the 10 millionth car, an urban gray Duster SL Extreme vehicle, on Wednesday (April 20).

Strabag Wins Over EUR66M Contract to Build New Terminal of Iasi Airport Austrian construction company Strabag has won a contract worth RON327.9 million (over EUR66 million), excluding VAT, to build the new passenger terminal at Iasi airport, an EU-funded project.

PM Ciuca shuts down rumours of Ukrainian soldiers training in Romania In Oradea on Wednesday, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca shot down rumours of Ukrainian soldiers training in Romania, urging the Romanians to be “very careful where they get their information,” considering that there is a very complicated security situation going on and there is a lot of (...)

International Law Firm CMS Promotes Cristina Popescu To Partner In Romania Law firm CMS Romania announced on Wednesday (April 20) that Cristina Popescu was promoted to Partner starting May 1, 2022.

 


