Amigo & Intercost Sees 47% Rise in Profit to RON12.3M in 2021. Amigo & Intercost, a beverage distribution company based in Odorheiu Secuiesc, Harghita County, posted RON12.3 million (EUR2.5 million) net profit in 2021, up 47% from the almost RON8.4 million (EUR1.7 million) the previous year, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]