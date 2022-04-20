Medical Device Manufacturer Hamilton Invests EUR4.5M In Romanian Operation
Medical device manufacturer Hamilton Central Europe has invested more than EUR4.5 million in its Romanian operation, starting with the Mechanics department and is continuing with the development of its Metal Sheet Processing department, where it will produce metal components, the company said (...)
