France’s BNP Paribas Seeks to Sell Cetelem Operations in Romania and Rest of Region

France’s BNP Paribas Seeks to Sell Cetelem Operations in Romania and Rest of Region. France’s BNP Paribas is interested in selling Cetelem's operations in the region, market sources say. It would like to sell the whole package to a single buyer, but in some cases, there is interest only for one country, such as (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]