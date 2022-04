Bulgarian judges approve extradition of former Romanian minister Udrea

Bulgarian judges approve extradition of former Romanian minister Udrea. The district court in Blagoevgrad (southwestern Bulgaria) approved on Tuesday, April 19, the extradition of former Romanian Minister of Tourism and Regional Development Elena Udrea to Romanian authorities, thus enforcing the European arrest warrant issued by a court in Bucharest on April 7. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]