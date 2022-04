Iasi Airport awards EUR 66 mln new terminal contract to Strabag

Iasi Airport awards EUR 66 mln new terminal contract to Strabag. The management of Iasi Airport completed on Tuesday, April 19, the procurement procedure for the construction of a new terminal and awarded the contract worth around RON 328 mln (EUR 66 mln), without VAT, to Strabag. The contract covers design services, technical documentation elaboration, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]