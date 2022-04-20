Major Romanian pavers producer Symmetrica refurbishes factory to meet rising quality and quantity requirements
Apr 20, 2022
Major Romanian pavers producer Symmetrica refurbishes factory to meet rising quality and quantity requirements.
Symmetrica, a major Romanian producer of pavers and curbs, which operates eight factories in the country, announced the completion of a EUR 10 mln investment project aimed at refurbishing the factory located in Verești, Suceava. The factory is the company's first production unit, which opened (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]