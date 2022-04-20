Major Romanian pavers producer Symmetrica refurbishes factory to meet rising quality and quantity requirements

Major Romanian pavers producer Symmetrica refurbishes factory to meet rising quality and quantity requirements. Symmetrica, a major Romanian producer of pavers and curbs, which operates eight factories in the country, announced the completion of a EUR 10 mln investment project aimed at refurbishing the factory located in Verești, Suceava. The factory is the company's first production unit, which opened (...)