Mogo Romania, a company within the international fintech Eleving Group, announces a new General Manager

Mogo Romania, a company within the international fintech Eleving Group, announces a new General Manager. Specialized in car financing and part of the international fintech Eleving Group, Mogo Romania announces the appointment of a new General Manager. With 15 years of experience in consumer and business financial services, Ionuț Badiu (photo) has joined the team of the financier starting March of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]