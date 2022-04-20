Auchan expands partnership with Recommerce Group for selling refurbished phones with warranty

Auchan expands partnership with Recommerce Group for selling refurbished phones with warranty. Recommerce Group, a pioneer and leader in Europe in the field of smartphone refurbishment, has concluded a strategic partnership with Auchan Retail Romania. Through this, the smartphones refurbished by Recommerce Group are sold in 30 of the Auchan hypermarkets in Romania, located in Bucharest, (...)