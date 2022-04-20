EY Romania: Strategic investors continue to be the dominant players in Romania’s M&A market
Apr 20, 2022
EY Romania: Strategic investors continue to be the dominant players in Romania’s M&A market.
The Romanian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market recorded 48 transactions1 in the first three months of 2022, a 17% increase compared with the first quarter of 2021. Despite the higher volume of deal making, the estimated value of local M&A activity was lower on a year-on-year basis, (...)
