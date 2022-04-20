Deloitte study: The personal car remains the Romanians’ preferred transportation mode, for which they are willing to pay extra for improved safety systems and alternative engine



44% of Romanians have changed their plans regarding the purchase of a vehicle during the pandemic 55% of them still prefer to pay cash for buying a car The personal car remains the most used daily transportation mode for 40% of Romanians, and 63% believe that it is likely to... The post (...)