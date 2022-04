Romania Unemployment Rate At 5.6% In 2021 Vs 6.1% In 2020

Romania's unemployment rate stood at 5.6% in 2021, lower than 6.1% in 2020, data from the country's statistics institute INS shows on Wednesday (April 20). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]