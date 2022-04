IMF Cuts Romania's 2022 GDP Growth Forecast To 2.2%

IMF Cuts Romania's 2022 GDP Growth Forecast To 2.2%. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its economic growth projection for Romania to 2.2% for 2022 from a previous projection of 4.8% made in October 2021, the Fund said in the April 2022 edition of its World Economic Outlook (WEO) (...)