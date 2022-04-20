President Iohannis stresses in talks with Biden the importance of accelerated creation of NATO Battle Group in Romania
Apr 20, 2022
President Klaus Iohannis participated on Tuesday, at the invitation of his American counterpart, Joe R. Biden, in a new round of small-scale consultations with allied leaders, of the EU and NATO institutions and of the partner states, in the context of the continuing illegal military aggression (...)
