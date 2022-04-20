PM Ciuca at FIC Investment Forum: We need trust in Romania’s economy and cooperation between the state and private sector



Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that overcoming the difficult context our country is going through requires two key elements: trust in Romania’s economy and cooperation between the private sector and the Romanian state. “My presence alongside the most important foreign investors in (...)